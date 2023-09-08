Teton Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Graham by 35.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,135,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 294,849 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Graham by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 599,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Graham by 44.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 483,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 149,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Graham by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 32,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Graham by 49.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 94,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Graham Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GHM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,334. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $176.02 million, a P/E ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. Graham had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GHM shares. StockNews.com cut Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Featured Stories

