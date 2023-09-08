Teton Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intevac were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 278,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 188,812 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 608.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 122,912 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Intevac by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,600,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 96,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Intevac Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,264. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. Intevac, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $85.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Intevac had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million.

Intevac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Articles

