Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

NASDAQ UCTT traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $30.66. 33,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,867. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.98 million.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.