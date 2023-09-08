Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.75% of Village Super Market worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Village Super Market by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Super Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Village Super Market by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Village Super Market by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Village Super Market Price Performance

Shares of Village Super Market stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $330.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $529.29 million for the quarter.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

About Village Super Market

(Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLGEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.