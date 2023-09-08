Teton Advisors Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $73,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,012.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,243.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $73,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,012.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $732,650. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Price Performance

MIDD stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.41. 9,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,511. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.49. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $122.33 and a 1-year high of $162.02. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MIDD. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

