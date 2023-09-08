Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Decreased by Zacks Research

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edison International in a report released on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.62. 122,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,337. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Edison International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 118.95%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

