Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Casella Waste Systems worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $58,419.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,716.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $196,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $58,419.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,299 shares in the company, valued at $911,716.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,488,483. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

CWST traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.23. 7,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,314. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.20, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.