Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Standex International worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Standex International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Standex International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 13.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standex International news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $151,096.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Standex International news, CAO Sean C. Valashinas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $151,096.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $520,086 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SXI shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,175. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $80.88 and a twelve month high of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.95.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $188.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

