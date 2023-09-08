Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,572 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 777.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.68 and a 200-day moving average of $138.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $163.15.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -24.59%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

