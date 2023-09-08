Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.14.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $98.82. 142,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.35. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The firm has a market cap of $209.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

