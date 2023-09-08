Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,925,000 after purchasing an additional 741,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,549 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,010,000 after acquiring an additional 726,746 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,365,000 after acquiring an additional 84,827 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unilever Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.43. 256,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,828. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

