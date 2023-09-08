Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Bank of America cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.5 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.19. The stock had a trading volume of 892,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,684. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $89.40 and a 52 week high of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.