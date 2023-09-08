Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $10.39 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in CVS Health by 178.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $65.56. 843,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,034,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

