Eisler Capital US LLC Increases Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Eisler Capital US LLC lifted its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares during the period. ON comprises 0.5% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ON by 32.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in ON by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ON by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ON by 1,590.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON by 86.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Price Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $29.52 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ON to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

