Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,690,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $155,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 17.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,766,000 after purchasing an additional 215,413 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Huntsman by 42.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 343,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 102,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Huntsman by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,179,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 176,310 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.3 %

HUN opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

See Also

