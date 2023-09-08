Eisler Capital US LLC Buys Shares of 58,415 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Price Performance
Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 98.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
