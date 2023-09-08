Eisler Capital US LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eisler Capital US LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $415.00 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $417.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $391.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.29 and a 200-day moving average of $379.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,431 shares of company stock valued at $163,412,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

