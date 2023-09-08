Eisler Capital US LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 172.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 302.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,682,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,972.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Price Performance

NYSE:SAM opened at $370.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.27 and a 1-year high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.21.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

