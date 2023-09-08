62,050 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Bought by Eisler Capital US LLC

Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises 0.3% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,769.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,618 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.3 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.82 and its 200 day moving average is $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

