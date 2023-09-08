Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $598,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Corning were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Corning Stock Down 1.1 %

Corning stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.