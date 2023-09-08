Argent Trust Co Sells 225 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $214,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 101,859 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $168.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.22. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

