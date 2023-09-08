Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,287,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,281,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,976,000 after purchasing an additional 226,319 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

EW opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.05.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $780,699.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,273,529.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,859 shares of company stock worth $14,161,940. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

