Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,280 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 270.7% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $95,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,042 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 775.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 146.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 225,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $49.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.14, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

