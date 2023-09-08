W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,077,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.13% of W.W. Grainger worth $2,808,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,379,000 after acquiring an additional 181,236 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $691.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $735.94 and its 200-day moving average is $701.53. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $483.19 and a 12 month high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

