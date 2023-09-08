The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Lessened by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Allstate were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $107.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.42 and its 200-day moving average is $112.77.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.