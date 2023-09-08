Argent Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after buying an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

ISRG stock opened at $297.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

