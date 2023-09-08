Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,479,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $418.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.17. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $441.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.