Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 54 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 853.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,464,000 after buying an additional 1,726,261 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,213,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after buying an additional 396,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CI opened at $281.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.97.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.