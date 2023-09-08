nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.49

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.49 and last traded at $57.41, with a volume of 32921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.21.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,879 shares of company stock worth $473,817 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 850.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

