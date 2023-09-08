Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $6.73

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.73, but opened at $6.54. Lavoro shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 523 shares.

Lavoro Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lavoro in the second quarter worth $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lavoro in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Lavoro in the first quarter worth $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lavoro in the first quarter worth $941,000. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.

