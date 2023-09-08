RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $460.00 to $440.00. The stock had previously closed at $368.55, but opened at $336.00. RH shares last traded at $330.25, with a volume of 553,213 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $260.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.38.

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $610,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in RH by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in RH by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in RH by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

