Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $182.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TNP traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $19.09. 32,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after buying an additional 495,349 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 518,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 48,522 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 76,457 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 404,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 28,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Further Reading

