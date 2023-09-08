Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.54

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 455357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 158.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,271.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

