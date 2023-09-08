Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 171,165 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 481% from the previous session’s volume of 29,472 shares.The stock last traded at $44.49 and had previously closed at $44.33.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- AI 2.0 is here: How to Invest in a generational opportunity
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Baker Hughes, Pioneer, Diamondback: Energy Stocks on the Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.