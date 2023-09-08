Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 171,165 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 481% from the previous session’s volume of 29,472 shares.The stock last traded at $44.49 and had previously closed at $44.33.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMC. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $495,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.