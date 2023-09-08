Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 47,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 72,832 shares.The stock last traded at $10.07 and had previously closed at $9.95.
Ramaco Resources Trading Up 2.1 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16.
Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.47 million for the quarter.
Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of METCB. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
