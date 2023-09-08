Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.24. Approximately 133,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,111,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Viking Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 203,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

