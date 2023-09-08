Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.72 and last traded at $50.72. Approximately 7,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 149,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a market cap of $781.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.07.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 58.24%. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,086.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,187,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after acquiring an additional 116,848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 87,191 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

