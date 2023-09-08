POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Trading Up 2.8%

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) was up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $109.47 and last traded at $109.25. Approximately 4,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 294,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKX shares. Citigroup lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on POSCO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POSCO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in POSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in POSCO by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 750,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Featured Stories

