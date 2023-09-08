Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Up to $159.84

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $159.84, but opened at $165.21. Snowflake shares last traded at $165.42, with a volume of 1,443,155 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.55.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of -60.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.15, for a total value of $2,242,917.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,643.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.15, for a total transaction of $2,242,917.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,643.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $58,303,266.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,119 shares of company stock worth $113,277,810 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Triatomic Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $866,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 10.9% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.