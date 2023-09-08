Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Shares Gap Down to $10.38

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $10.16. Eagle Point Credit shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 117,012 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ECC

Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.50%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 26.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.