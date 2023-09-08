Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 223,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 739,021 shares.The stock last traded at $282.67 and had previously closed at $282.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $132,860,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,514,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,314,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

