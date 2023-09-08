Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 223,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 739,021 shares.The stock last traded at $282.67 and had previously closed at $282.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

