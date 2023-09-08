PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading 5% Higher

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.76 and last traded at $53.76. 298,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,629,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PBF

PBF Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $412,454,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2,257.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,201 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,004,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,523,000 after acquiring an additional 931,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.