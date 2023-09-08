Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Acquires 303 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 2.3% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.09. 89,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.28 and its 200-day moving average is $284.21. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.59.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

