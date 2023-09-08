Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for approximately 1.9% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMP stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.45. 21,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.35 and a fifty-two week high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

