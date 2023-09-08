LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises 2.1% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of LKQ worth $17,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,289,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 799,027 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in LKQ by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,210,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,451,000 after buying an additional 143,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.41. 79,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,276. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

