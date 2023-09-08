Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,073,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,957 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts comprises 2.2% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $17,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 564,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106,659. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

