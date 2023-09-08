Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $39,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $57.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,706. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.21. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

