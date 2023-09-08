Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $39,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $89,627,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,168,000 after acquiring an additional 249,857 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.85. The company had a trading volume of 79,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,416. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.51.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,774. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.00.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

