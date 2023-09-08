Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,140 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Franco-Nevada worth $43,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 683,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,494,000 after acquiring an additional 65,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,662,000 after buying an additional 1,102,710 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,582. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $161.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FNV. TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

